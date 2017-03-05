Here's who has been sent home on this week's DWTS

Week nine's dance off in DWTS was a tense affair between Dayl Cronin and his partner Ksenia Zsihotska and Katherine Lynch and her partner Kai Widdrington.

With just three weeks left it was all to play for on the DWTS floor.

Dayl and Ksenia were first up to dance. They kicked things off with an upbeat routine to Justin Bieber's 'What do you mean'.

The pressure was on for Katherine and Kai who took to the floor after the energetic pair.

The duo danced their hearts out to Tina Turner's 'Proud Mary' for a second time and audiences in studio and at home seemed to be enjoying their efforts.

#DWTSIrl katherine and Dayl shouldnt be in dance off - so wrong!!!! — Corinna Sheil (@SheilCorinna) March 5, 2017

The judges were torn in their decision making. Julian Benson took time to choose, saying they were two of his favourite couples but ultimately went with Dayl.

The second vote went to Dayl also, meaning that Katherine Lynch and Kai Widdrington were voted off of the show.

Katherine said her experience was of "absolute joy" and that there were better dancers than her staying on the show.

Sorry to see @katherinelyncho leaving. She was a fantastic contestant. #DWTSIrl — Lilian Smith (@Lillylatelee) March 5, 2017

Sad to see Katherine go. She was very entertaining and "Simply the best"! #DWTSIrl — Pádraig MacCanna (@Padraig_McCann) March 5, 2017