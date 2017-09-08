Here's what you can watch on Netflix while avoiding this weekend's awful weather

by Denise O'Donoghue

If you didn’t realise summer had ended, you’ll soon notice this weekend.

The forecast for the next few days is not looking great, and we’re set to get strong winds, some thunder and lots of rain.

Munster and south Leinster are expected to get the worst of the weather.

With that in mind, our thoughts have turned to binge-watching some great shows under a cosy blanket.

If you’re planning something similar this weekend, here are the latest offerings from Netflix.

BoJack Horseman

Will Arnett voices BoJack, the failed legendary 90’s sitcom star from the favourite family sitcom Horsin’ Around, who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships.

Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback...

Fire Chasers

From the vast visual ferocity, to the earnest and emotional personal stories hidden behind the smoke, Fire Chasers takes viewers into the heart of California’s devastating recent wildfires alongside the brave men and women of Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Their mission is to battle the flames that erupt during fire season, threatening wildlife, natural terrain, and tens of thousands of homeowners.

Climate change, altered vegetation patterns, and an increase in fire-prone landscapes have multiplied those crises -- forcing firefighters across the state to confront epic disasters that cost lives, millions of dollars in damage, and a massive scarring of the Earth.

Fire Chasers is a Netflix original documentary series produced by Appian Way, Stone Village Television, and Original Productions.

The Expanse

“The Expanse” is a 10-episode epic space drama based on the international best-selling book series of the same name.

The series is set two hundred years in the future, after mankind has colonized the solar system. A hardened detective (Thomas Jane, “Hung”) and a rogue ship’s captain (Steven Strait, “Magic City”) come together for what starts as the case of a missing young woman and evolves into a race across the solar system to expose the greatest conspiracy in human history.

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo (“House of Saddam,” “House of Sand and Fog”) portrays Chrisjen Avasarala, a member of a political family dynasty. Other series regulars include Dominique Tipper (“Vampire Academy”), Cas Anvar (“Olympus”), Wes Chatham (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) and Florence Faivre (“Alpha House,” “The Following”). Jonathan Banks (“Community,” “Breaking Bad”), Paulo Costanzo (“Royal Pains”), and Jay Hernandez (“Nashville,” “Gang Related”) will appear as guest stars throughout the series’ first season.

The series is executive produced by Broderick Johnson, Andrew Kosove, Sharon Hall, Naren Shankar, Sean Daniel and Jason Brown as well as Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby who also developed the show.

Spirit Riding Free

Inspired by the Oscar® nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Spirit Riding Free follows the heartfelt journey of a wild mustang who could not be tamed.

A whole new generation will experience all the daring adventures when Spirit meets a girl named Lucky whose courage matches his own.

ogether they push limits, harness the power of friendship and discover what it means to be free. With their best friends by their side, they explore a world filled with endless rides, magnificent horses and never-ending fun.

The Confession Tapes

This true crime documentary series investigates cases where people convicted of murder claim their confessions were coerced, involuntary or false.

#realityhigh

When nerdy high schooler Dani finally attracts the interest of her longtime crush, she lands in the cross hairs of his ex, a social media celebrity.

Chelsea

Chelsea Handler’s weekly show is an unfiltered mix of politics, celebrities, travel, and not giving a #$!%. A new episode streams every Friday, only on Netflix.

Reese Witherspoon sits down with Chelsea to talk her Emmy-nominated role in Big Little Lies, how Nicole Kidman played a big part in helping her get it made, her latest role in Home Again, and feeling like a serious grown-up.

Kathy Bates brings Chelsea a Disjointed inspired marijuana corsage, shares how starring on American Horror Story changed her life, and talks about how battling cancer twice changed both her health and her mindset.