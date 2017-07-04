Here’s what to expect from the July 4 celebrations on Capitol Hill

A dress rehearsal has taken place at Capitol Hill ahead of the official July 4 celebrations.

The holiday commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

And huge crowds gathered in Washington DC to watch legendary acts such as The Beach Boys and The Blues Brothers rehearse their sets ahead of the big day.

President Donald Trump is observing his first Independence Day in office by hosting a White House picnic for military families, followed by a fireworks viewing event for military families and staffers.

Elsewhere in the US, Independence Day will be marked by big-time fireworks, small-town parades and, well, competitive hot dog eating.

It will be Trump’s first Independence Day in office (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Nathan’s Famous frankfurter-chomping contest on Coney Island, in New York, will see nine-time champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut defending his title. He downed a mighty 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year.

Meanwhile, more than 15,000 new citizens will be sworn in during more than 65 Independence Day-themed naturalisation ceremonies across the country.