Here's what the Local Enterprise Office can do for you, according to these Cork comedians

Thinking of starting your own business? Do you have a ingenious idea you think will make you millions?

Well, you’re just in time as Cork Local Enterprise Week is just around the corner.

The week runs from March 5-10 and will feature more than 40 events, workshops, conferences, advice clinics, and networking opportunities - guaranteed to take the fear out of making your first business move.

Trust us, if these Cork comedians can do it, you can do it.

Although we'd hate to break it to you, the business idea of 'Wokipedia' and 'Tracebook' have already been taken.

Get those thinking caps on, folks!

Stuart not included.