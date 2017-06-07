Here's what students thought of today's Leaving and Junior Cert paper
By Ciara Phelan
The wait is finally over for 120,000 Junior and Leaving cert students as they sat English paper one today in 5,000 test centres across Ireland.
There has been a 3% increase in students opting to take the higher level English paper this year, here are some reactions to today’s paper.
English Paper 1 was by no means easy - composition titles were tough! #LeavingCert— Harry McCann (@TheHarryMcC) June 7, 2017
me when looking at those HL essay titles #LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/hTLqKbFQ5G— Close To You Stan (@jasonfxnty) June 7, 2017
When the LC brings up fake news.. #leavingcert pic.twitter.com/cXNuaFzxce— Annabella SM (@AnnabellaSM) June 7, 2017
Well that exam was randomly lovely #LeavingCert feeling quite positive— Leaving Cert 2017 (@sammypickles12) June 7, 2017
The amount of politics on paper 1 yasss #leavingcert— aoibhe (@aoibhecarter) June 7, 2017
When you think you're clever including the phrase "fake news" and then realise everyone did the exact same— Steven (@Kylodameron) June 7, 2017
#LeavingCert
Picture of my English paper 1 #LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/xWAbe1tZMs— Chloe ☕ (@chl0emant) June 7, 2017
Who ever created English P.1 obviously had a thing for robots 😂 #LeavingCert #leavingcert2017 pic.twitter.com/f97PYypA37— Zoe ✌ (@zoenimheachair) June 7, 2017
Tomorrow students will sit English paper two and are praying for poets Slyvia Plath and Eavan Boland to appear.
Now I just need to pray to St. Anthony to help me find the motivation to study for paper 2 #LeavingCert— Katherine (@katherinec789) June 7, 2017
Rip to my right hand tomorrow #englishpaper2— Amy☁️ (@amyh3180) February 7, 2017
@ Boland, Keats and Plath— Steven (@Kylodameron) June 7, 2017
I gave you all a shoutout in my question A so you better return the favour and come up tomorrow #LeavingCert
Eavan Boland. Role of women. General V+V would be nice tomorrow. #LeavingCert— Saoirse (@SaoirseT98) June 7, 2017
English Paper One went well enough, but it's Paper Two tomorrow that's the real worry for me 💀 #LeavingCert— Danny Brennan (@DannyBrennan72) June 7, 2017
me if eavann boland or john donne comes up in paper two #LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/bWstfgmAtj— ríobhca 🌻 (@spoticry) June 7, 2017
Students sitting the Junior Cert also had mixed reactions
When you didn't read the novels and it ended up not coming up on the paper #JuniorCert pic.twitter.com/h4K1ZeDuo9— izzy/exams (@scorpiolester) June 7, 2017
#JuniorCert says there'll be no essay questions everything bar two questions are essays 😐— S (@sprinkleofs) June 7, 2017
So the #JuniorCert English paper had no question on the novel...seriously....#facepalm— Ciara (@CiHarb) June 7, 2017
#JuniorCert I can't believe it. The English paper wasn't that hard and I managed to finish it half an hour before time 😌— Olive (@maziewska) June 7, 2017
Best of luck to everyone tomorrow, keep her lit!
