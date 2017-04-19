Here's what people thought of Theresa May's not-so-catchy election campaign slogan

Theresa May launched her election campaign at a parish hall in Walmsley – a village in Bolton North East – where she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the June 8 poll.

We got a glimpse of what appeared to be one of the possible slogans for the Tory election campaign:

You have to admit, the slogan isn’t as catchy as some would have liked it to be:

Some thought they saw the irony in it:

Others were reminded of a certain Mr David Cameron:

People started coming up with their own catchphrases for the PM:

The words may not roll off the tongue that easily, but May did manage to repeat it several times during her speech:
