Here's what people thought of Theresa May's not-so-catchy election campaign slogan
19/04/2017 - 21:29:37Back to Discover Home
Theresa May launched her election campaign at a parish hall in Walmsley – a village in Bolton North East – where she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the June 8 poll.
We got a glimpse of what appeared to be one of the possible slogans for the Tory election campaign:
Theresa May now on stage parading core campaign slogan: "strong and stable leadership in the national interest" pic.twitter.com/XHXBdPuKKY— SymeonBrown (@symeonbrown) April 19, 2017
You have to admit, the slogan isn’t as catchy as some would have liked it to be:
"Strong and stable leadership in the national interest"...— Presuming Ed (@JamesOldham) April 19, 2017
As strap lines go, I've heard better. 🤔 https://t.co/3pB8V1j45E
"Strong and stable leadership in the national interest"— Neil Dymond-Green (@neilrdg) April 19, 2017
Doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, does it? https://t.co/Kj87W1LDEA
Some thought they saw the irony in it:
weird that the Tory campaign slogan is 'strong and stable' after calling for a snap election during a period of constitutional turmoil— Rebecca (@thatladythere) April 19, 2017
Others were reminded of a certain Mr David Cameron:
Theresa May is promising 'strong and stable' government. 🤔 https://t.co/Ll9K8elQqd— Liam Furby (@MrFurby) April 19, 2017
Britain faces a simple and inescapable choice - stability and strong Government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband: https://t.co/fmhcfTunbm— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) May 4, 2015
People started coming up with their own catchphrases for the PM:
Theresa May needs a decent slogan for her first running. I choose... "Make May stay longer and do not allow November to come yet"/— RoyalistSupporter (@ProRoyalFamily) April 19, 2017
The words may not roll off the tongue that easily, but May did manage to repeat it several times during her speech:
. @tonylivesey counts 13 references from Theresa May to 'strong and stable leadership' in her speech in Bolton just now @bbc5live Drive— Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) April 19, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here