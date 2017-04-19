Here's what people thought of Theresa May's not-so-catchy election campaign slogan

Theresa May launched her election campaign at a parish hall in Walmsley – a village in Bolton North East – where she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the June 8 poll.

We got a glimpse of what appeared to be one of the possible slogans for the Tory election campaign:

Theresa May now on stage parading core campaign slogan: "strong and stable leadership in the national interest" pic.twitter.com/XHXBdPuKKY — SymeonBrown (@symeonbrown) April 19, 2017

You have to admit, the slogan isn’t as catchy as some would have liked it to be:

"Strong and stable leadership in the national interest"...



As strap lines go, I've heard better. 🤔 https://t.co/3pB8V1j45E — Presuming Ed (@JamesOldham) April 19, 2017

"Strong and stable leadership in the national interest"



Doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, does it? https://t.co/Kj87W1LDEA — Neil Dymond-Green (@neilrdg) April 19, 2017

Some thought they saw the irony in it:

weird that the Tory campaign slogan is 'strong and stable' after calling for a snap election during a period of constitutional turmoil — Rebecca (@thatladythere) April 19, 2017

Others were reminded of a certain Mr David Cameron:

Theresa May is promising 'strong and stable' government. 🤔 https://t.co/Ll9K8elQqd — Liam Furby (@MrFurby) April 19, 2017

Britain faces a simple and inescapable choice - stability and strong Government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband: https://t.co/fmhcfTunbm — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) May 4, 2015

People started coming up with their own catchphrases for the PM:

Theresa May needs a decent slogan for her first running. I choose... "Make May stay longer and do not allow November to come yet"/ — RoyalistSupporter (@ProRoyalFamily) April 19, 2017

The words may not roll off the tongue that easily, but May did manage to repeat it several times during her speech: