Here's what people thought about Donald Trump referring to US senator Elizabeth Warren as 'Pocahontas' - again

US President Donald Trump revived what has been called a racist insult against Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren by referring to her as “Pocahontas” while delivering a speech to a National Rifle Association convention.

He deliberately used the mocking nickname following Warren’s past claims of Native American heritage.

Speaking at the meeting in Atlanta on his 99th day in office, Trump talked about having the group’s support if he decides to run for a second term.

Pres. Trump insinuates that he might be running against Sen. Warren for the presidency in 2020: "It may be Pocahontas, remember that." pic.twitter.com/tlVPhxj9As — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 28, 2017

He said he had “a feeling that in the next election you’re going to be swamped with candidates,” adding: “It may be Pocahontas, remember that.”

It’s not the first time the US president has called Warren by that name:

Pocahontas is at it again! Goofy Elizabeth Warren, one of the least productive U.S. Senators, has a nasty mouth. Hope she is V.P. choice. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2016

His jibe hasn’t gone down well on the internet:

The United States President referring to a sitting United States Senator as “Pocahontas” is something we should continue to be shocked by. — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 28, 2017

Trump calling Warren Pocahontas is racist. We kind of gloss over it at this point. But this is the president being racist. — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) April 28, 2017

Calling Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas is racist.



Okay, explain...



(•_•) / ( •_•)>⌐■-■ / (⌐■_■)



...How — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2017

Nothing says Presidential like calling a sitting female Senator the racial slur "Pocahontas" — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) April 28, 2017