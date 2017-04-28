Here's what people thought about Donald Trump referring to US senator Elizabeth Warren as 'Pocahontas' - again

US President Donald Trump revived what has been called a racist insult against Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren by referring to her as “Pocahontas” while delivering a speech to a National Rifle Association convention.

He deliberately used the mocking nickname following Warren’s past claims of Native American heritage.

Speaking at the meeting in Atlanta on his 99th day in office, Trump talked about having the group’s support if he decides to run for a second term.

He said he had “a feeling that in the next election you’re going to be swamped with candidates,” adding: “It may be Pocahontas, remember that.”

It’s not the first time the US president has called Warren by that name:

His jibe hasn’t gone down well on the internet:
