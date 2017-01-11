Here's what our capital looks like from river that runs through it

We've been sent some footage of our nation's capital from a viewpoint that not many of us would have seen before.

If you fancy a view of Dublin from the city's river, then you can watch the video below.

Just beware, you might have to duck as you travel up the Liffey under O'Connell Bridge and the Ha'Penny Bridge, as the headroom gets a bit tight.

Thanks to Peter Sweeney, who filmed it this week, for sending us the footage of his late evening trip.