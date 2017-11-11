Here’s what happened when two marine scientists played emoji chess on Twitter

Twitter’s new 280 character limit has opened up many possibilities, but one you probably didn’t see coming was online marine biology emoji chess.

The sport has been brought to the attention of many by a game between two people: Dr Andrew Thaler, a marine science and conservation consultant, and Dr David Shiffman, a marine conservation biologist and science writer.

With standard chess pieces such as pawns replaced with sharks and crabs, Dr Thaler added a few rules to make it educational, and a little more challenging.

Also, one last thing: House rules.



1. You can't take a piece without describing how the overtaking animal would defeat its prey. GIFs encouraged.



2. When a piece is advanced, you must share a fact about that animal.



3. No "en passant", hippy. — Andrew Thaler (@DrAndrewThaler) November 10, 2017

Naturally, shark and crab facts were frequent – did you notice one side of the board is invertebrates and the other vertebrates?

8🐧🐬🐡🐠🐳🐡✖️🐧

7✖️🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈

6✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️🐬✖️✖️

5🦈✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️

4✖️✖️✖️🦀✖️✖️✖️✖️

3✖️✖️🦐✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️

2🦀🦀🦀✖️🦀🦀🦀🦀

1🐚✖️🦑🐙🐌🦑🦐🐚



Greenland sharks can live up to 400 years. — Dr. David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) November 10, 2017

8🐧🐬🐡🐠🐳🐡✖️✖️

7✖️🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈🐧

6✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️🐬✖️✖️

5🦈✖️✖️✖️🦀✖️✖️🦈

4✖️✖️✖️🦀✖️✖️✖️✖️

3✖️✖️🦐✖️✖️🦐✖️✖️

2🦀🦀🦀✖️✖️🦀🦀🦀

1🐚✖️🦑🐙🐌🦑✖️🐚



A coconut crab can exert 3,300 newtons of pinching force. pic.twitter.com/jtZZ0kkeys — Andrew Thaler (@DrAndrewThaler) November 10, 2017

8🐧🐬🐡🐠🐳🐡✖️✖️

7✖️🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈✖️🐧

6✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️🦈✖️

5🦈✖️✖️✖️🦀✖️✖️🦈

4✖️✖️✖️🦀✖️✖️🐬✖️

3✖️✖️🦐🐙✖️🦐✖️✖️

2🦀🦀🦀✖️✖️🦀🦀🦀

1🐚✖️🦑✖️🐌🦑✖️🐚



All sharks are predators (eating plankton is eating animals) — Dr. David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) November 10, 2017

Remember the first rule of online marine biology emoji chess? “You can’t take a piece without describing how the overtaking animal would defeat its prey.”

So when the krill took down the penguin, this was Dr Thaler’s explanation.

Flush with the joy of fatherhood and scrawny from a long winter, the happy penguin waddled to the edge of the ice and lept into the frigid sea.



He gorged himself on the thousands of krill gathered in the upwelling waters.



Then he choked & died.



He was allergic to seafood. — Andrew Thaler (@DrAndrewThaler) November 10, 2017

The game continued with an admission from Dr Shiffman that chess wasn’t his greatest strength.

8🐧🐬🐡🐠🐳✖️✖️✖️

7✖️🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈✖️🦐

6✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️🦈✖️

5🦈✖️✖️✖️🦀✖️✖️🦈

4✖️✖️✖️🦀✖️✖️🐬✖️

3✖️✖️🦐🐙✖️✖️✖️✖️

2🦀🦀🦀✖️✖️🦀🦀🦀

1🐚✖️🐡✖️🐌🦑✖️🐚

Some pufferfish species build nests. (I am bad at chess) — Dr. David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) November 10, 2017

We all learned something very important about the cone snail.

8🐧🐬🐡🐠🐳✖️✖️✖️

7✖️🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈✖️🦐

6✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️🦈✖️

5🦈✖️✖️✖️🦀✖️✖️🦈

4✖️✖️✖️🦀✖️✖️🐬✖️

3✖️✖️🦐🐙✖️✖️✖️✖️

2🦀🦀🦀✖️✖️🦀🦀🦀

1✖️✖️🐚✖️🐌🦑✖️✖️



Cone snail venom is deadly. Don't pocket that shiny shell. — Andrew Thaler (@DrAndrewThaler) November 10, 2017

As the game neared its conclusion, Dr Shiffman’s gif game became apparent.

UnCheck.



8🐧✖️🐡🐠🐳✖️✖️✖️

7✖️🦈🦈✖️🦈🦈✖️🦐

6✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️🐬🦈✖️

5🦈✖️✖️✖️🦀✖️✖️🦈

4✖️🐬✖️🦀✖️✖️✖️✖️

3✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️🐙✖️✖️

2🦀🦀🦀✖️✖️🦀🦀🦀

1✖️✖️🐚✖️🐌🦑✖️🐚

There are 5 species of freshwater dolphin pic.twitter.com/wHwlOvjsaE — Dr. David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) November 10, 2017

But Dr Thaler was relentless in his pursuit of glory, even defeating a dolphin with a shrimp.

Check.



8🐧✖️🐡🐠🐳✖️✖️✖️

7✖️🦈🦈✖️🦈🦈✖️✖️

6✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️🦐🦈✖️

5🦈✖️✖️✖️🦀✖️✖️🦈

4✖️🐬✖️🦀✖️✖️✖️✖️

3✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️🐙✖️✖️

2🦀🦀🦀✖️✖️🦀🦀🦀

1✖️✖️🐚✖️🐌🦑✖️🐚



Eyeless shrimp live at hydrothermal vents. — Andrew Thaler (@DrAndrewThaler) November 10, 2017

And when checkmate had been achieved, Dr Shiffman had a perfect – and very graphic – gif to represent the defeat of his king (whale).

It’s fair to say the fans loved it.

THIS is why Twitter exists, yes? — Yvonne Caruthers (@resuitener) November 10, 2017

Love it! — Nathan Emery (@FoggyIdeas) November 10, 2017

After the game, Dr Thaler produced a gif of his own that summed up the whole thing.

@WhySharksMatter I never got to use this GIF. pic.twitter.com/JBhjiuxCAP — Andrew Thaler (@DrAndrewThaler) November 10, 2017

Better luck next time, vertebrates.