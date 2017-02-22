Here's what happened when Trump made a speech at the National Museum of African American History

Donald Trump’s been under pressure to make a statement about recent threats against the Jewish community in the US.

On Monday, 11 Jewish community centres across the country received phoned-in bomb threats, according to the Jewish Community Centre Association of North America.

Monday’s threats proved to be hoaxes, like three waves of similar calls in January, the association said in a statement. As many as 200 headstones were also damaged or tipped over at a Jewish cemetery in suburban St Louis late Sunday or early Monday.

After a tour of The National Museum of African American History and Culture, which recently opened in Washington, Trump denounced the recent threats against Jewish community centres in the US as “horrible” and “painful”.

And he said that the museum was a “meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all forms”.

His speech comes after calls from numerous people for him to speak out about the incidents of anti-Semitism.

JCC threats, cemetery desecration & online attacks are so troubling & they need to be stopped. Everyone must speak out, starting w/ @POTUS. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 21, 2017

We are still waiting to hear what administration will do to address ongoing threats to Jewish communities #answerthequestion https://t.co/eBSPz6krb4 — ADL (@ADL_National) February 20, 2017

<2 months into 2017: JCC bomb threats, synagogue defamed, subway swastikas, Jewish cemetery desecrated. NOW will Trump condemn antisemitism? https://t.co/bCoT5FhRxN — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 20, 2017

Unfortunately for him, some people felt he chose to talk about it in the wrong venue.

@CNN Am I the only one who sees the irony in Trump denouncing Anti Semitism but is silent on Racism..while at the AFRICAN AMERICAN museum? 🤔 — Annabel R Nielsen (@annabel_rn) February 21, 2017

Yep, his words certainly caused quite the mixed reaction from people sharing their thoughts on social media.

Trump denounces recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks. Which he caused. — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) February 21, 2017

Glad Trump addressed anti-semitism. We must all stand in solidarity w/Jewish community and be vigilant against hate and discrimination. https://t.co/KPsfcXmvId — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 21, 2017

Horrible?? Is that it??⚡️ “Trump denounces recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks”https://t.co/y9NavHkM6K — Sharon❤️LFC (@smurfie1892) February 21, 2017

This is the type of statement folks wanted to hear at the press conference. Glad, he made it. https://t.co/zWkFR7axxP — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 21, 2017

Actions speak louder than words...... ⚡️ “Trump denounces recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks”https://t.co/TjHDV6mivD — ZOE (@zoexrose) February 21, 2017

Do people realize how many times we've said Trump seems to be turning a corner, pushing reset, etc? Are we really falling for it again? — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 21, 2017

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect posted on Facebook to tell Trump it’s “too little, too late”.

MR. PRESIDENT, YOUR TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE… – Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect | Facebook



And there was also a variety of views on whether Trump’s presence at the museum in general was a good or bad thing.

Trump touring National Museum of African American History. "Beautiful, Fantastic" he said of exhibit. pic.twitter.com/GI7wKkI6EO — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) February 21, 2017

President Trump's visit to the African American Museum was very inspiring. #ThankYouTrump for all you are doing to help the black community. — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) February 21, 2017

at the national museum of african-american history, donald trump will find an exhibit on john lewis, who he smeared as all talk, no action pic.twitter.com/TDzV1ZTwej — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 21, 2017

President Trump was very positive at national African American Museum.his commitment to help African Americans very encouraging — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 21, 2017