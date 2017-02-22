Here's what happened when Trump made a speech at the National Museum of African American History

Back to Discover Home

Donald Trump’s been under pressure to make a statement about recent threats against the Jewish community in the US.

On Monday, 11 Jewish community centres across the country received phoned-in bomb threats, according to the Jewish Community Centre Association of North America.

Monday’s threats proved to be hoaxes, like three waves of similar calls in January, the association said in a statement. As many as 200 headstones were also damaged or tipped over at a Jewish cemetery in suburban St Louis late Sunday or early Monday.

After a tour of The National Museum of African American History and Culture, which recently opened in Washington, Trump denounced the recent threats against Jewish community centres in the US as “horrible” and “painful”.

And he said that the museum was a “meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all forms”.

His speech comes after calls from numerous people for him to speak out about the incidents of anti-Semitism.

Unfortunately for him, some people felt he chose to talk about it in the wrong venue.

Yep, his words certainly caused quite the mixed reaction from people sharing their thoughts on social media.

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect posted on Facebook to tell Trump it’s “too little, too late”.

MR. PRESIDENT, YOUR TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE… – Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect | Facebook

And there was also a variety of views on whether Trump’s presence at the museum in general was a good or bad thing.
KEYWORDS: African American museum, Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, Antisemitism, Donald Trump, Politics, Video

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover