Here’s what everyone thinks of Taylor Swift’s new music video

By Anna O'Donoghue

Taylor Swift’s back and she means business.

The once ‘innocent’ singer released her feisty song Look What You Made Me Do on Friday and last night, at the VMA’s, she debuted the music video.

As the song is believed to be a diss track aimed at the likes of her reported foes Kanye West and Katy Perry you can imagine the video is full of ‘sneaky digs’.

So far, people are loving the ‘new Taylor', notably the final scene of the video when she introduces the several different versions of her former self.

At the time of writing, the video had been live for eight hours and has already clocked up over 13m views.

she actually knew what people will say about her new song #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo, so she put it in the end of the video. pic.twitter.com/ZSXd9Nk7Ex — vanessa ✨ (@sharpxedges) August 28, 2017

That video just took us through 10+ years of what taylor has had to deal with every day, all in less than 4 minutes. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Taylor... (@treatmewell13) August 28, 2017

Honestly the #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo made me feel so many ways and I need a minute — Megan Mace (@officialMegann) August 28, 2017

I'll be honest, I love hating Taylor Swift. A lot. But after #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

I feel like I'm about to have a change of heart. — Holden Dagooc (@Kakoolookiyam) August 28, 2017

I take everything I said about Taylor Swift #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Holden Dagooc (@Kakoolookiyam) August 28, 2017

I can't stop watching the video, it's brilliant #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — FENTY (@navy2807) August 28, 2017

One fan took the time to got through the video which a fine tooth comb and pointed out the possible references to feuds that she’s had throughout the years.

Thread of references in the #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo video. (If I miss any tell me)!. — E♦️ (@scammerswift) August 28, 2017

Actually one last one Taylor driving a Maserati down a dead end street aka a line from a song on the album Red meaning Red deserved a Grammy pic.twitter.com/9jSSFiOqb6 — E♦️ (@scammerswift) August 28, 2017

The squad army, when people kept dragging Taylor for being the leader of a squad where the women had to look a certain way. pic.twitter.com/jXh3j2NU2V — E♦️ (@scammerswift) August 28, 2017

Robbing the bank. Referencing when people called her money hungry for not putting music on Spotify. Notice "Stream co." pic.twitter.com/3RBmnXKrUJ — E♦️ (@scammerswift) August 28, 2017

