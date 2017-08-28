Here’s what everyone thinks of Taylor Swift’s new music video

By Anna O'Donoghue

Taylor Swift’s back and she means business.

The once ‘innocent’ singer released her feisty song Look What You Made Me Do on Friday and last night, at the VMA’s, she debuted the music video.

As the song is believed to be a diss track aimed at the likes of her reported foes Kanye West and Katy Perry you can imagine the video is full of ‘sneaky digs’.

So far, people are loving the ‘new Taylor', notably the final scene of the video when she introduces the several different versions of her former self.

At the time of writing, the video had been live for eight hours and has already clocked up over 13m views.

One fan took the time to got through the video which a fine tooth comb and pointed out the possible references to feuds that she’s had throughout the years.

If only we could speak to the old Taylor.
