Here’s what everyone has been saying about the first episode of Blind Date Ireland

The long anticipated first episode of Blind Date Ireland aired on our small screens last night and it’s safe to say people just couldn’t cope with the cringe.

From Dione from Cork’s debs dress to the lad who got up to performed Prodigy’s Firestarter, it was pure Irish TV gold.

Up and down the country people hid behind cushions, dived behind sofas and took to Twitter in sheer cringe-horror.

But one things is for sure, there was a lora love for Al Porter.

By Anna O'Donoghue

