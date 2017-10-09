Here’s what everyone has been saying about the first episode of Blind Date Ireland

The long anticipated first episode of Blind Date Ireland aired on our small screens last night and it’s safe to say people just couldn’t cope with the cringe.

From Dione from Cork’s debs dress to the lad who got up to performed Prodigy’s Firestarter, it was pure Irish TV gold.

Up and down the country people hid behind cushions, dived behind sofas and took to Twitter in sheer cringe-horror.

Still crying at my housemates cringing at a contestant on #BlindDateIRL last night.



Literally hid behind the couch 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/FAMumax8c3 — Ziz O'Beirne (@Zizzyob) October 9, 2017

Me after the cream egg answers #BlindDateIrl 🙈 pic.twitter.com/wvZJBKGw9j — Holly x (@hollyshortall) October 8, 2017

Just watched first 3 minutes of blind date Ireland. Nearly puked on myself, most cringe thing I've ever witnessed. — Alan Deegan (@apdeegan) October 8, 2017

Listening to these blind date answers pic.twitter.com/WbvAHZgcwi — Éanna Forde (@fordeeanna) October 8, 2017

But one things is for sure, there was a lora love for Al Porter.

Love Al Porter even more after going to Blind Date! ❤ — Lauren Smyth (@smythicks) July 15, 2017

Let’s have more of @TheAlPorter presenting anything before he is stolen for foreign soil! #BlindDateIRL — Aoibheann McCaul (@AoibheannMcCaul) October 8, 2017

So @TheAlPorter is doing the best job on #BlindDateIRL 👏 we're laughing our heads off 😊 — Aine Mc Manus (@ainemm91) October 8, 2017