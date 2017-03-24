Here’s what can happen if you were to take a retired racehorse for a walk

Meet Shamrock - the retired racehorse who, let’s just say, has not lost the urge.

Unfortunately owner Niall Bull had to learn that the hard way.

As he took ‘Sham’ out for a leisurely stroll last week, the racehorse seem to have “forgotten he was retired” and shot off like a light down a small country path.

You can see for yourself what happens to his (thankfully uninjured) owner.

Beware: Niall’s language may be a bit NSFW but you can hardly blame him, can you?

Ouch.