Here’s what an expert makes of this golf shot Donald Trump posted to Twitter

On the Japan leg of his Asia tour, US President Donald Trump played a round of golf with Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, and Japanese golfer, Hideki Matsuyama, before posting a video clip of one of his shots to Twitter.

The president’s love of golf is famous, but just how good is Trump on the course?

Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people! pic.twitter.com/vYLULe0o2K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Ben Mason has 18 years as a golf professional behind him, and has been coaching for seven years, currently working at Sheffield-based company, iGolfStudio – what, if anything, could he tell from the clip Trump posted to social media?

“It isn’t easy to make a detailed technical analysis of the swing from a Twitter video,” said Ben. “The camera angle is not great, it’s obviously at full speed, and I don’t know what his intended or resultant ball flight was.

“That aside, this is what I see,” he added.

“The swing looks to have good rhythm and flow to it,” continued Ben. “The strike sounded very crisp and solid, and the lower body looks to be rotating really well through impact.”

(AP)

However, Ben did mention an area where Trump might look to improve, based upon the clip.

“The back swing is quite short and the transition looks a little rushed. This causes the swing to have an ‘in-and-over’ look to it,” he said.

“The hands and club move inwardly in the back swing. The hands then move outward and the left arm comes away from the body, which gives the swing an ‘over the top’ look to it, and we see a little bit of a chicken wing on the follow through as a result.

“If President Trump could keep the club head outside the hands more in the take away, the club would then be able to fall behind him in the second half of the back swing.

“He would then create more length to his swing, which would give him a smoother transition, and the swing would have less of an ‘in-and-over’ look to it.”

Ben did mention that overall, the president looked “a very competent golfer,” going on to say: “I’m sure with the amount of golf facilities he owns, he will have been lucky enough to have taken lessons from some of the best instructors in the world.”