Here's what American Transgender Veterans have to say about Trump's Trans military ban

Donald Trump announced via Twitter that transgender people will no longer be permitted to serve in the United States military.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military” his first two tweets read.

He went on to say, “our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

According to several defence officials, there are as many as 250 service members in the process of transitioning within the Pentagon’s personnel system.

No definitive numbers of transgender people serving in the military existed, but cited a survey by the RAND Corporation, estimated that as many as 2,500 transgender people were on active duty, with a further 1,500 on reserve.

According to the transgender Americans Veterans Association, there are 134,000 transgender veterans in the United States.

The most notable being Kristin Beck, the first former Navy SEAL to come out as transgender.

She replied to Trump's tweet inviting him to meet her and tell her that she’s not worthy to her face.

“My being trans was never a deterrent nor a distraction from my duty to serve,” another said.

Others expressed their outrage and disgust with their commander in chief's decision.

News organisation BuzzFeed meet with Monica Helms, the transgender veteran who created the trans pride flag.

By Anna O'Donoghue

