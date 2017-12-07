Here's the story of how this family photo found on Dublin bus was reunited with its owner

By Anna O'Donoghue

Last week Dublin commuter, @AHoonter found this wallet-sized photo on the floor of the number 37 bus.

In a bid to find its owner she tweeted a picture of the family photo.

“I’m after finding this wallet photo of two lovely ladies on the floor of a 37,” she captioned the tweet.

“I don’t know where to post it to try and find the owner, going to try Facebook but wonder if someone on Twitter might know what I should do to get it back”

@dublinbusnews @LovinDublin I'm after finding this wallet photo of two lovely ladies on the floor of a 37 😱 idk where to post it to try and find the owner, going to try Facebook but wonder if someone on twitter might know what I should do to get it back!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/JMKeVOo31a — Ashen Hoonter (@AHoonter) November 29, 2017

Dublin Bus spotted the tweet and launched a campaign to find the ladies in the photo.

Lost this photo? Looks like it could tell a story or two. If you lost this on the 37 bus, we're looking for you… pic.twitter.com/j9dZLpC1ad — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) November 30, 2017

Last week, the daughter of one of the ladies in the photo replied to the original tweet.

Maddie, who lives in the UK, explained that the photo belonged to her grandmother’s cousin, who lives in Ireland.

Sadly she went on to say that the other lady in the photo was her great aunt who passed away 30 years ago.

Thank you so much for finding the photo! Sadly my great aunt in the photo passed way 30 years ago so the photo is very sentimental, also just to let you know the photos on it’s way to my great aunty! — Mads (@MaddieFozard) December 1, 2017

The photo is now on its way to the family of her great aunt!

Im glad it made your day better! Passing on good wishes to you! All the family in Ireland and here in the uk can’t thank you enough and my great aunts children would love to get in contact with you to say thank you! — Mads (@MaddieFozard) December 1, 2017

It just makes you feel all warm and cozy inside, doesn’t?