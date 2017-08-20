Here’s the story of Chelsea’s victory over Tottenham using Antonio Conte’s face

After an abysmal start to the Premier League season last week, Chelsea needed to pull out a positive performance on Sunday against Tottenham.

That’s what they did, winning 1-0 at Wembley. In true form, Antonio Conte’s expressive face did all the talking about how he was feeling.

Here’s what you need to know about the game, with a little help from the man himself.

Nerves were probably high as Chelsea entered Tottenham’s temporary home.

Wembley was decked out with Spurs flags and fans were in full voice.



It was a pedestrian start to the game…

Spurs had most of the possession early on, but didn’t look threatening.

Alonso took Chelsea 1-0 up in the 24th minute

A beautifully-taken free-kick resulted in a goal for Marcos Alonso.

Tottenham came back strong….

… but not strong enough, with a flurry of shots bringing no goals.

Tottenham drew level in the 82nd minute…

… but can’t really take the credit. Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi inadvertently headed the ball into his own net in the 82nd minute just after coming off the bench. Tut tut.

Winning goal in the 88th minute

Alonso slotted his second goal of the day past Hugo Lloris, sewing up the game for the blues.



Final whistle, and victory for Chelsea.

Safe to say, Conte was pretty happy with the result.