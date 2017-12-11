Here’s the novel way Cards Against Humanity has tried to tackle wealth inequality

Cards Against Humanity has come up with a novel way to tackle wealth inequality in the US – by actively redistributing money between Americans.

The card game has hit headlines in recent months for its campaign “Cards Against Humanity Saves America”, and its latest edition saw 150,000 people sign up to an experiment last month.

Each of those involved were asked to give $15 and answer a survey and geographical census data, which was used to decide how the wealth was redistributed. Almost everyone who signed up received nothing, and 10,000 people had their money returned.

But the poorest 100 people received a cheque for $1,000, paid for by everyone else involved in the experiment.

Last month, 150,000 people gave us $15. Today we’re redistributing their money. Day Three of Cards Against Humanity Saves America: https://t.co/zaSpA3TP30 — CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) December 11, 2017

“Today, eight men own the same amount of wealth as the poorest half of humanity (almost 4 billion people),” the card game said in a statement.

“Most Americans can’t come up with $400 in an emergency, and one in five American households have zero or negative wealth.

“Our lawyers advised against our first choice – a campaign to eat all the rich people and live in their houses – so we settled for something more achievable.”

The game also shared the stories of 13 recipients of the $1,000, including a woman from Indiana who spent most of her savings on emergency medical costs, and some who simply didn’t have the financial might to ensure their bills were paid.

“This is the nicest thing that has ever happened to me,” wrote Jessica from Oregon. “I will use a portion to pay bills and a portion to buy Christmas gifts for my mom and siblings that I didn’t think I would be able to get otherwise. It means the world.”

This social experiment is Day Three in Cards Against Humanity’s campaign.

Day One of the initiative saw the card game buy land on the US-Mexico border and hire a lawyer in an attempt to stop President Donald Trump’s proposed wall.

For Day One of Cards Against Humanity Saves America, we purchased a plot of vacant land on the US/Mexico border and… Posted by Cards Against Humanity on Friday, December 1, 2017

The second edition, Day Two, saw them create The Good News Podcast – a “daily reminder that not all news is bad”.

You can read 13 of the 100 people’s stories here.