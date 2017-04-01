Here’s the best of today's fake news

It’s here, April fools day.

The day where we attach eyes onto the back of our heads and log on to the interwebs with extreme caution.

Let’s just call it the day of ‘fake news’.

And as we are a reliable news source, we are here to give you the heads up.

First and foremost, as much as we would like it to be true - Amazon’s introduction of Petlexa.

The feature allows dogs, cats, and other animals to communicate with their Amazon home device, Alexa just like we do.

Google’s new take on smart homes - smart gnomes.

We’ll continue to keep this list updated through the day but until then enjoy some of the headlines we were almost fooled by this morning.

UK to withdraw from Eurovision, BBC announces https://t.co/EI3LIy84Gy — PinkNews (@PinkNews) April 1, 2017

GOT TALENT EXCLUSIVE Simon Cowell's 3-year-old son Eric to get his own @BGT golden buzzer. My full story https://t.co/rseVzmORud pic.twitter.com/QXmxaZOwWh — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) March 31, 2017

Words are so last week. We know it's ALL about #emojis. So we're excited to reveal that BEANO is now an emoji-only comic! #SOBeano 😀😜😜💪😎 pic.twitter.com/gdrFzIKbep — Beano (@BeanoOfficial) April 1, 2017