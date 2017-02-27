Here’s some pancake inspiration to get you in the mood

Back to Discover Home

It’s that time of year again!

Don’t worry if you haven't already already stocked up on eggs, flour, sugar and milk, there is still time.

Not forgetting of course the nutella, strawberries, sugar and Kinder Buenos - yes, Kinder Buenos, you’re welcome.

But before you try and impress the world with your flipping techniques and gorge presentation, we’ve got some pancakes inspiration that will make those social media likes skyrocket.

👀🙌(📸: @gabscelz)

A post shared by pancakes🥞 (@pancakes) on

Oh how i wish this was my breakie 💖 #celebrate #shrovetuesday #tuesday #pancakes #favthings #yum #enjoy #yesplease #foodie

A post shared by Wollongong, NSW (@pipedream.celebrations) on

Whip it 🥞(📸: @annielouwhit)

A post shared by pancakes🥞 (@pancakes) on

The best of me in 2016 🙌

A post shared by pancakes🥞 (@pancakes) on

Just a lil bit.

A post shared by pancakes🥞 (@pancakes) on

Pancakes love nuttella !!❤️🎉

A post shared by Forte's Ice Cream Parlour (@fortes_ice_cream_parlour) on

Again, you’re welcome.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover