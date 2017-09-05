Here’s how your child could be the hit of this year's Late Late Toy Show

Does your child have a witty personality, a great voice or is the stand out of the local trad group?

Well this is their chance to shine.

Ryan has been talking to the elves and they have ALREADY started preparing this year's Toy Show.

The Late Late Show are already looking for boys and girls from all over the country to help make this year's Toy Show the magical event it is year after year.

So, how do you apply we hear you ask:

1. Record a short video of yourself doing what they do best and put that video on a DVD or USB key. 2. Go on to our website to download the application form and send that, with your clip, to this address - The Late Late Toy Show Auditions, PO Box 170, RTÉ, Dublin 4. 3. Wait for the call - successful applicants will be called for an audition at their location of choice.

RTÉ bosses will be travelling around the country in a few weeks meeting the best of the best to find this year's Toy Show stars... but first they need your videos!

What are you waiting for? The closing date is just three weeks away on September 22.

So, If your little munchkin has always dreamed of appearing on the show, this year just might be their year.