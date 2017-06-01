Here’s how you can get Petrol for 99c this weekend

Topaz have announced that they'll be dramatically dropping the price of petrol and diesel in a number of their stations around the country over the weekend.

In 14 locations, the fuel retailer will be selling fuel for 99c per litre, but you have to be quick as it's only for 99 minutes.

The price drop comes to celebrate the rollout of 'miles', Topaz’s new fuel brand, across its 430-strong network of service stations in Ireland.

According to Topaz, miles is a new and improved fuel which contains a unique blend of additives designed to take motorists up to 3% further. The rollout of miles is set to be completed at all Topaz sites by August this year.

The following stations across Ireland will be selling fuel at 99c per litre over the weekend.

Saturday, 9am for 99 minutes:

Topaz Parkway East, Lucan-by-Pass, Palmerstown. Topaz Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire Topaz The Ward, North Road, Dublin North Topaz Kilcolgan, Co. Galway

Sunday, 9am for 99 minutes:

Topaz Stillorgan Road, Dublin South Topaz Glenview, Tallaght-by-pass, Dublin West Topaz Ballymun, Ballymun Cross, Dublin North Topaz Eglington, Cabinteely, Dublin South Topaz Citywest, Naas Road, Dublin West Topaz Thomond, Thomondgate, Co. Limerick

Monday, 9am for 99 minutes: