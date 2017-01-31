Here's how you can claim tax-relief on gluten-free products from Tesco

Did you know that if you or someone in your family is "medically registered as gluten intolerant" , you can claim for tax relief on your purchases of specialised gluten-free products?

Good news! If you're a coeliac, according to Tesco, they will now help you claim for tax relief on what you spend on gluten-free products in store and online.

Just register your coeliac status with Clubcard today - they’ll even do the sums for you!

If you already have a registered Clubcard, just simply log on to your account, go to ‘My Personal Details’ and update your dietary needs to include Coeliac.

If you register by the February 5, Tesco will send you a certificate of expenditure for 2016 in your first 2017 statement that confirms how much you've spent on gluten-free products when you scanned your Clubcard.

You can then submit this certificate, together with the relevant (MED 1), to the Revenue Commissioners.

Alternatively, you can call their Clubcard Helpline number 1850 744 844 and a member of the team will help you with the process.

UPDATE: We are currently in the process of trying to contact Tesco for a comment on the story.