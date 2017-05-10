Here’s how to keep that tan for longer

Wherever you look over the last few days you can easily spot an Irish person sporting some serious ‘farmers tan’.

It’s been a week of glorious weather (and we hope you've been using your sunscreen) but according to weather reports, it’s all about to change tomorrow.

So, if you are looking a bit sunkissed and want to hold on to that ‘you’ve been away’ look as long as you possibly can, here are a few tips:

1. Take cold showers

Hot showers can dehydrate your skin, which could lead to peeling so stick to the blue dial.

2. Moisturize

We cannot stress this enough. Just when you think you’ve enough moisturizer on, apply some more.

3. Eat carrots

According to studies, foods rich in beta-carotenes can recreate the glow of sun-kissed skin from within.

4. Drink Water

Ensure those cells stay hydrated. This will prolong the life of those bronzed skin cells.

5. Eat Turkey

Turkey contains tyrosine, which is needed to make melanin - the pigment that gives human skin, hair, and eyes their color

6. Wear white

If all else fails, grab those white jeans from the wardrobe and think Kardashian.