Here's how to double your holidays by asking for these 2018 dates off
06/01/2018 - 11:17:00Back to Discover Home
With today being unofficially named as the ‘busiest day of the year for booking holidays’, it’s only right to share this clever way of stretching your precious days of annual leave a bit further, writes Anna O’Donoghue.
That’s if you’ve landed yourself a lovely 9-5 Monday to Friday job.
This year the days before Christmas and New Year are falling on weekends, this means by booking just four dates, December 24, 27, 28 and 31, you get a total of 11 days break.
Easter is also falling early this year, beginning on March 24 with Good Friday falling on March 30.
This means if you request leave March 26 - 29 and from April 3 - 6, which is a total of eight days, you will find yourself out of the office for a total of 16 days.
Full list of Irish Bank Holidays
Jan 1 - New Year’s Day
March 19 - St Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday (March 17 falls on a Saturday)
April 2 - Easter Monday
May 7 - May Bank Holiday
June 4 - June Bank Holiday
August 6 - August Bank Holiday
October 29 - October Bank Holiday
Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day
Wednesday, December 26 - St Stephen’s Day
Join the conversation - comment here