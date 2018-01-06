Here's how to double your holidays by asking for these 2018 dates off

With today being unofficially named as the ‘busiest day of the year for booking holidays’, it’s only right to share this clever way of stretching your precious days of annual leave a bit further, writes Anna O’Donoghue.

That’s if you’ve landed yourself a lovely 9-5 Monday to Friday job.

This year the days before Christmas and New Year are falling on weekends, this means by booking just four dates, December 24, 27, 28 and 31, you get a total of 11 days break.

Easter is also falling early this year, beginning on March 24 with Good Friday falling on March 30.

This means if you request leave March 26 - 29 and from April 3 - 6, which is a total of eight days, you will find yourself out of the office for a total of 16 days.

Full list of Irish Bank Holidays

Jan 1 - New Year’s Day

March 19 - St Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday (March 17 falls on a Saturday)

April 2 - Easter Monday

May 7 - May Bank Holiday

June 4 - June Bank Holiday

August 6 - August Bank Holiday

October 29 - October Bank Holiday

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day

Wednesday, December 26 - St Stephen’s Day