Here's how to cure your horrible winter cold

The constantly runny nose, the annoying cough, a winter cold is an inevitable part of going back to work in January, but here’s how to sort it, and quickly.

There are some you might know, like getting rest and keeping your fluids up, but others you might not – curing a cold with an onion, anyone?

Coconut water is a good bet when you’re ill because it contains electrolytes, and orange juice has plenty of Vitamin C. You might also want to try a hot shower to dry out the mucus. Gross, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.

Scientists have also found that light exercise, laughter, and bizarrely, listening to jazz, could all help to perk you up after a winter bug.

There’s still no word on whether crawling into bed with a boxset can make you better though, but we’ll do it anyway just in case.