Here's how the people of Detroit and Nebraska reacted to the shoutout in Trump's inauguration speech

No one was sure quite what to expect from Donald Trump’s inauguration speech.

So as he took to the podium, just after being sworn in and officially becoming the 45th president of the United States, people were all ears.

But what they really didn’t expect to hear is him go on a bizarrely descriptive journey across the US as he talked about “the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska”.

Any English teacher would have a field day with the imagery in this speech #Inauguration — Zoë 💋 (@zozofaerie) January 20, 2017

And the people from those states have something to say about it.

A lot of them weren’t happy.

Don't you dare pull the Great Plains of Nebraska into this. #Inauguration 👶🏼 — Brittany Mascio (@brittanymascio) January 20, 2017

The plains of Nebraska?? Leave Nebraska out of this #Inauguration — Ashley Benissanh (@Ashley_Benis) January 20, 2017

Don't talk about Detroit, feeling ignored, or goodness & love. You know nothing about any of these. #Inauguration #inaugurationday2017 — Alex Ziegler (@alexziegler33) January 20, 2017

Though some quite liked it.

Shoutout to Nebraska for making the inauguration speech!!!! #Inauguration #nebraska — Eliza Newkirk (@E_cossette) January 20, 2017

First time a president has mentioned Nebraska in an #inauguration speech 😍😂 — Jared Pilkington (@PilkingtonJared) January 20, 2017

When President Trump talks about Detroit in his speech. Represent! #Inauguration — Cloey Odor (@cloeyodor) January 20, 2017

Others questioned the accuracy of what he was saying (which wouldn’t be the first time).

The "windswept plains of Nebraska..." *correction, that is typically Oklahoma, "where the wind comes sweeping down the plain." #Inauguration — Lamont Epp (@lrepp33) January 20, 2017

Nebraska & Detroit both look up at the same sky AND have tainted water supplies that will only worsen under a #Trump EPA. #Inauguration — Nathan Wuertenberg (@nwuertenberg) January 20, 2017

OK as a child of the "urban sprawl of Detroit" I'm fairly sure we don't "fill our heart with the same dreams" as Nebraskans #Inauguration — Maddy with a why (@madelaline) January 20, 2017

It was – and will be – interesting to say the least.