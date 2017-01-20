Here's how the people of Detroit and Nebraska reacted to the shoutout in Trump's inauguration speech
No one was sure quite what to expect from Donald Trump’s inauguration speech.
So as he took to the podium, just after being sworn in and officially becoming the 45th president of the United States, people were all ears.
But what they really didn’t expect to hear is him go on a bizarrely descriptive journey across the US as he talked about “the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska”.
Any English teacher would have a field day with the imagery in this speech #Inauguration— Zoë 💋 (@zozofaerie) January 20, 2017
And the people from those states have something to say about it.
A lot of them weren’t happy.
Don't you dare pull the Great Plains of Nebraska into this. #Inauguration 👶🏼— Brittany Mascio (@brittanymascio) January 20, 2017
The plains of Nebraska?? Leave Nebraska out of this #Inauguration— Ashley Benissanh (@Ashley_Benis) January 20, 2017
Detroit like— The Chosen One (@Chosen112089) January 20, 2017
#Inauguration pic.twitter.com/vXrgRU3RTM
Get #Detroit out of your speech #Inauguration— Adam Morath (@adammorath) January 20, 2017
Don't talk about Detroit, feeling ignored, or goodness & love. You know nothing about any of these. #Inauguration #inaugurationday2017— Alex Ziegler (@alexziegler33) January 20, 2017
Though some quite liked it.
Shoutout to Nebraska for making the inauguration speech!!!! #Inauguration #nebraska— Eliza Newkirk (@E_cossette) January 20, 2017
First time a president has mentioned Nebraska in an #inauguration speech 😍😂— Jared Pilkington (@PilkingtonJared) January 20, 2017
Appreciate the shout out to the plains of #Nebraska @realDonaldTrump #Inauguration #History— Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) January 20, 2017
"The wind swept plains of Nebraska" YEEEESSSSS #Inauguration #TRUMP— Matt Jarzynka (@MJarzynka) January 20, 2017
When President Trump talks about Detroit in his speech. Represent! #Inauguration— Cloey Odor (@cloeyodor) January 20, 2017
Others questioned the accuracy of what he was saying (which wouldn’t be the first time).
It's not very windy today. Facts matter. #Inauguration #Nebraska— Chris Lamberty (@clambo3) January 20, 2017
The "windswept plains of Nebraska..." *correction, that is typically Oklahoma, "where the wind comes sweeping down the plain." #Inauguration— Lamont Epp (@lrepp33) January 20, 2017
Nebraska & Detroit both look up at the same sky AND have tainted water supplies that will only worsen under a #Trump EPA. #Inauguration— Nathan Wuertenberg (@nwuertenberg) January 20, 2017
OK as a child of the "urban sprawl of Detroit" I'm fairly sure we don't "fill our heart with the same dreams" as Nebraskans #Inauguration— Maddy with a why (@madelaline) January 20, 2017
It was – and will be – interesting to say the least.
