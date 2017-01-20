Here's how the people of Detroit and Nebraska reacted to the shoutout in Trump's inauguration speech

Back to Discover Home

No one was sure quite what to expect from Donald Trump’s inauguration speech.

So as he took to the podium, just after being sworn in and officially becoming the 45th president of the United States, people were all ears.

But what they really didn’t expect to hear is him go on a bizarrely descriptive journey across the US as he talked about “the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska”.

And the people from those states have something to say about it.

A lot of them weren’t happy.

Though some quite liked it.

Others questioned the accuracy of what he was saying (which wouldn’t be the first time).

It was – and will be – interesting to say the least.
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Politics, Trump inauguration, US

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover