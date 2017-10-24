Here’s how Ophelia left the Bulmers Orchard in Tipperary

This time last week the country was hit with storm Ophelia.

As many reel in the damage it caused to homes and businesses, the staff at the Bulmers factory in Tipperary are down a job.

Photographer, Jonathan Ryan from Tipperaryphotos captured the carpet of fallen apples at the factory’s orchard in Clonmel.

According to Ryan, the River Suir rose and made it’s way into the orchard gathering all of the fallen apples together.

We’ll only say this once but, thank you Ophelia for this beautiful shot.