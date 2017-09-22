Here’s how Londoners are reacting as Uber is denied a licence

Londoners are facing up to life without Uber after the minicab app was denied a new licence to operate in the capital.

Transport for London cited concerns which have “public safety and security implications” in making its decision, with the firm’s current licence expiring on September 30.

"Taxi for Uber." — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 22, 2017

TfL have cancelled Uber in London but will still have to pay £5 as it was there for more than 5 minutes. — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) September 22, 2017

Uber has 21 days to appeal TfL's decision. Wait, 14 days. No, 22 days. Hang on, it's 5 days now. Oh no they're here quick put your shoes on. — Steve Hogarty (@misterbrilliant) September 22, 2017

The decision leaves commuters considering alternative ways of making their journeys.

After #Uber ban in London, this is how people will go to home 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V43PxB7cIa — Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) September 22, 2017

how're we going to get places now!? If anyone suggests I'll have to speak to taxi drivers again I'll have a tantrum #uber pic.twitter.com/N2ySDMjFzV — Matt James (@matt_james89) September 22, 2017

Some were worried about the high cost of London’s black cabs.

Loosing #Uber makes london more unsafe for young people, especially students who can't afford the ridiculous rates of black cabs. — Lauren Powell (@powell6269) September 22, 2017

Black cabs prices start at like £6 before u even move bruv — SC: SHORIZZY 🏌🏿 (@ShoRizzy) September 22, 2017

BLACK CABS CHARGE YOU LIKE THE DRIVER HAS TO RUN LIKE FRED FLINSTONE TO MOVE THE CAR — #BWIGM (@JamzLdn) September 22, 2017

And Uber has other advantages too.

Black cabs have no AUX just Michael Buble — S1🔋 (@BallerShacks) September 22, 2017

Others saw an upside to the decision though.

Very excited to start using "sorry Uber is banned" as my new primary excuse for never being anywhere on time ever. Thanks @TfL ! — jordan fish (@jordanfish) September 22, 2017

Many thought TfL had got it right.

Very good day for London's Black Cab community & they deserve it.

No better trained, safer & more reliable taxi service in the world. #uber — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 22, 2017

And plenty of people felt Uber could yet get its licence back.

I'm willing to bet £6.43 on Uber winning their appeal provided they improve their safety record. In which case everyone wins. — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) September 22, 2017

Unlikely outcome:

Uber completely shuts down in London



More likely outcome:

Uber starts complying and sorts their shit out. Everyone wins. — Phillip Caudell (@phillipcaudell) September 22, 2017

Whatever people’s opinions, it was the talk of social media.

Due to increased demand Twitter has introduced x3.0 surge pricing for Uber opinions do you accept this charge — joe ❌ (@mutablejoe) September 22, 2017

Mostly, though, people just enjoyed imagining the scenes among Uber’s rivals.

Uber has vowed to appeal against TfL’s decision.

The app is used by 3.5 million people and 40,000 drivers in London.