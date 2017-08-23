Here’s all you need to know about Dublin’s Doggie festival

Do you ever find yourself packing for holidays while trying your best to ignore those puppy dog eyes (literally) at the end of your bed?

Or feeling the pangs of guilt when you drop your four-legged friend to the kennels while you enjoy the lineup at Electric Picnic?

Well, now you can treat your dog to a festival of their own.

Introducing Dublin’s Doggie Do 2017.

The festival is a one-day family event for and about dogs with everything from a canine costume competition, Doggie & Soul chill out area, ReTail Therapy, the crowning of ‘the Dog of Dublin 2017’ and an off-leash play park.

Not only that, there will also be an open air screen of the Wizard of Oz in Merrion Square on August 24th to launch the festival.

The Doggie Do comes to Herbert Park on Sunday, September 10 from lunchtime.

For more information click here.