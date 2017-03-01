Here's a picture of Justin Trudeau dabbing to brighten your day
Another day, another picture of Canada’s dreamboat PM going viral.
Hot on the heels of snaps from Justin Trudeau’s youth that set pulses racing, everyone is now loving this picture of him dabbing with some police officers.
Trudeau looks like a seasoned pro: we highly doubt this was his first time dabbing.
Toronto police officer Dale Swift posted the photo on Twitter, and his Instagram proves that he really is the fan of the dab. You may have thought that dabbing was a thing of the past, but not so for Swift.
At TPS College for a social media course.. Got the pleasure of hanging out with the COFFEE COP herself PC Laurie MCCANN (Top pic being DAB - TASTIC) AND @drummondtps (she didn't even see me coming) who taught me all about social media! So thank these two individuals if you like my posts! Take care everyone!
OK.. Sooooooooo.. Today.. Myself, PC Kimmerer, PC Pickrell, Roz (33 Division volunteer) and Sara Asif (elementary teacher @miss.asif) headed to Parliament Hill in Ottawa for the annual Black History Month celebration, along side over 170 incredible grade 5 students. And man was I on a mission!! My mission was to add some new members to #DAB-NATION.. And guess who got the Prime Minister to become an HONORARY member???? THIS CRAZY OFFICER RIGHT HERE!! LOL What a great day! Special thanks to RCMP officers and the citizens of Ottawa for entertaining my "extreme enthusiasm" 😉😉
And people are really living for Trudeau’s dabbing skills.
@TPSwiftD @JustinTrudeau. I am Loving this.— shirley caissie (@3caissie) March 1, 2017
@TPSwiftD @JustinTrudeau This is awesome!!!😄— Yvonne Evans (@Yvonne_the_Mom) February 28, 2017
@TPSwiftD @JustinTrudeau That is fantastic! Going to be hard to top this one. :)— Colleen (@Mantrabus) February 28, 2017
Sigh. Trudeau really is one of a kind – we’d kill for the day Angela Merkel, Donald Trump or Theresa May casually pulled off dabbing with such flair.
