Here's a picture of Justin Trudeau dabbing to brighten your day

Another day, another picture of Canada’s dreamboat PM going viral.

Hot on the heels of snaps from Justin Trudeau’s youth that set pulses racing, everyone is now loving this picture of him dabbing with some police officers.

(@TPSwiftD)

Trudeau looks like a seasoned pro: we highly doubt this was his first time dabbing.

Toronto police officer Dale Swift posted the photo on Twitter, and his Instagram proves that he really is the fan of the dab. You may have thought that dabbing was a thing of the past, but not so for Swift.

And people are really living for Trudeau’s dabbing skills.

@TPSwiftD @JustinTrudeau That is fantastic! Going to be hard to top this one. :) — Colleen (@Mantrabus) February 28, 2017

Sigh. Trudeau really is one of a kind – we’d kill for the day Angela Merkel, Donald Trump or Theresa May casually pulled off dabbing with such flair.