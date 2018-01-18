Here’s when ’The Young Offenders’ begins on BBC

Conor and Jock are returning to our screens soon.

’The Young Offenders’ TV series will be available on BBC iPlayer from 10am on Thursday, February 1.

We're gonna be seein ya soon! https://t.co/J0SKR8QE1M — The Young Offenders (@YoungOffenders_) January 17, 2018

As ’The Young Offenders’ series has also been commissioned for RTÉ2, it’s safe to assume it will be on Irish televisions soon.

’The Young Offenders’ follows the coming of age adventures of lovable rogues Conor and Jock as they navigate their awkward teenage years, hatching plans and adventures to help distract from their tough home lives and their inability to stay out of trouble at school.

Alex Murphy and Chris Walley reprise their roles from the smash hit feature film.

Conor’s long suffering mother Mairead (Hilary Rose) tries to keep both her son and his best friend on the straight and narrow, with varying degrees of success.

Friendship, loyalty, laughter and lots of mischief bring best pals Conor and Jock into conflict with their headmaster, leaving Conor’s mum to pick up the pieces.

To add fuel to the fire, the lads strike up friendships with the headmaster’s daughters.