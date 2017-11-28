Here’s how you can watch the Late Late Toy Show from anywhere in the world

This year’s Late Late Toy Show is fast approaching and we can hardly wait.

Fire burning, feet up and goodies galore is usually how it goes but what if you’re spending Christmas in a home away from home this year?

Fear not...RTÉ Player’s got you covered.

This Friday night, the Toy Show will be available in every corner of the world, live at 9.35pm (Irish time) across Desktop, iOS and Android apps.

You can tune in here.

Speaking ahead of the show, host Ryan Tubridy says the Toy Show is a rare TV event.

He said: “One of the many great things about The Late Late Toy Show is that it is still one of those rare TV events where practically the entire country sits down to collectively enjoy it. Even better, Irish people – and their friends - around the world get to watch along at the same time.

"People watched in 103 countries around the world last year. For that couple of hours on a Friday night, we are all connected by the madness that is this utterly unique show. We have something very special planned this year and I think it is going to make a lot of people smile, no matter where they are in the world."

The show’s Nutcracker themed trailer was released last week and by the looks of it, it’s going to be a ’cracker.’