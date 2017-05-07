Here it is, the greatest Johnny Logan tattoo you’ll ever see

Just days after Johnny Logan wowed the nation on Friday’s Late Late Show and days before Eurovision week, we come across this masterpiece on Reddit - a Johnny Logan tattoo.

And not just any tattoo of the Eurovision king, it’s off Logan singing What’s Another Year at the Eurovision in 1980.

Galway tattoo parlour, AWOL received the request from a Eurovision fanatic and of course galdy fulfilled their request.

Complete with white suit, black shirt and flawless 80s hair.

Jedward and Dustin next? Who knows?