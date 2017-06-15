Here are the moves you need to know to take part in Ireland's largest maypole dance

To celebrate those summer months, Cork is hosting their annual Midsummer festival.

In keeping with the spirit of May, June and July, they’ll be staging Ireland’s largest ever Maypole Dance - an iconic Midsummer ritual.

Head on over to our FB and Twitter pages to check out our shiny new promo video made by our pals at @RTE Cork! #Midsummer17 #CorkLike A post shared by Cork Midsummer Festival (@corkmidsummer) on Jun 12, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

The best part is that anyone and everyone can take part, they’ve even recorded the moves for you to learn the dance in advance.

This year it's inspired by the sensational dance show ProdiJIG: The Revolution.

All together now … 5, 6, 7, 8.

Now you know the moves, all you need is to head down to Cork’s Fitzgerald Park, with some white clothing (if possible), on the morning of June 18th and show them off.

Although don’t worry if you haven't them off by heart, word champion dancer Alan Kenefick will be on hand to step you through it.

ProdiJIG will also perform their hit show, ProdiJIG: The Revolution from June 14-25 in Cork Opera House.