Here are the locations the Coca-Cola truck will be visiting this Christmas

The iconic Coca Cola truck has announced it’s Irish tour, which can only mean one thing - it’s officially Christmas.

All together now, “Holidays are coming, holidays are coming”.

Starting from November 30, the red truck will be driving around Ireland stopping at ten different locations including Cork, Limerick, Galway, Dublin, Belfast, Derry, Dundalk, Drogheda and Kilkenny.

The public will get the chance to have their photo taken beside the truck and enjoy playing a festive version of Pass the Parcel throughout the queue.

    CORK

    Thursday November 30 at Mahon Point Shopping Centre between 2pm and 8pm

    LIMERICK

    Friday December 1 at Parkway Shopping Centre between 2pm and 8pm

    GALWAY

    Saturday December 2 at Galway Shopping Centre between 2pm and 8pm

    DUBLIN

    Sunday December 3 at Liffey Valley between 2pm and 8pm

    Saturday December 16 at Smithfield Square between 2pm and 8pm

    BELFAST

    Wednesday December 6 at The Odyssey Arena between 2pm and 8pm

    DERRY

    Thursday December 7 at Foyleside Shopping Centre between 2pm and 8pm

    DUNDALK

    Friday December 8 at Marshes Shopping Centre between 2pm and 8pm

    DROGHEDA

    Friday December 15 at Drogheda M1 Retail Park between 2pm and 8pm

    KILKENNY

    Sunday December 17 at The Parade between 2pm and 8pm
By Anna O'Donoghue

