Here are the locations the Coca-Cola truck will be visiting this Christmas
The iconic Coca Cola truck has announced it’s Irish tour, which can only mean one thing - it’s officially Christmas.
All together now, “Holidays are coming, holidays are coming”.
Starting from November 30, the red truck will be driving around Ireland stopping at ten different locations including Cork, Limerick, Galway, Dublin, Belfast, Derry, Dundalk, Drogheda and Kilkenny.
The public will get the chance to have their photo taken beside the truck and enjoy playing a festive version of Pass the Parcel throughout the queue.
CORK
Thursday November 30 at Mahon Point Shopping Centre between 2pm and 8pm
LIMERICK
Friday December 1 at Parkway Shopping Centre between 2pm and 8pm
GALWAY
Saturday December 2 at Galway Shopping Centre between 2pm and 8pm
DUBLIN
Sunday December 3 at Liffey Valley between 2pm and 8pm
Saturday December 16 at Smithfield Square between 2pm and 8pm
BELFAST
Wednesday December 6 at The Odyssey Arena between 2pm and 8pm
DERRY
Thursday December 7 at Foyleside Shopping Centre between 2pm and 8pm
DUNDALK
Friday December 8 at Marshes Shopping Centre between 2pm and 8pm
DROGHEDA
Friday December 15 at Drogheda M1 Retail Park between 2pm and 8pm
KILKENNY
Sunday December 17 at The Parade between 2pm and 8pm
