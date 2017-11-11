Here are the locations the Coca-Cola truck will be visiting this Christmas

The iconic Coca Cola truck has announced it’s Irish tour, which can only mean one thing - it’s officially Christmas.

All together now, “Holidays are coming, holidays are coming”.

Starting from November 30, the red truck will be driving around Ireland stopping at ten different locations including Cork, Limerick, Galway, Dublin, Belfast, Derry, Dundalk, Drogheda and Kilkenny.

The public will get the chance to have their photo taken beside the truck and enjoy playing a festive version of Pass the Parcel throughout the queue.