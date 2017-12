Here are the last dates for posting this Christmas

Calling all Memmehs, An Post have released the Christmas postal dates for 2017.

You can’t deny that there is nothing nicer than receiving a handwritten card through the letterbox at Christmas - especially when these days you’d be lucky to get tagged in a ’Happy Christmas’ gif on Facebook.

Today, An Post posted this video reminding us of just that.

"Handwritten Christmas cards show how much someone matters to you," they captioned the adorable video.

"It’s the little details that make moments magical, so make sure to post yours before the last dates of posting".

Here are the last dates for posting letters before Christmas:

Republic of Ireland

Standard Post Letters & Parcels

December 20, 2017

Registered Post

December 20, 2017

Express Post

December 21, 2017

Northern Ireland

Standard Post Letters & Parcels

December 19, 2017

Registered Post

December 19, 2017

Express Post

December 20, 2017

Great Britain

Standard Post Letters & Parcels

December 18, 2017

Registered Post

December 18, 2017

Express Post

December 21, 2017

Europe

Standard Post Letters

December 18, 2017

Standard Post Parcels

December 13, 2017

Registered Post

December 18, 2017

Express Post

December 20, 2017

USA

Standard Post Letters

December 12, 2017

Standard Post Parcels

December 7, 2017

Registered Post

December 7, 2017

Express Post

December 20, 2017

Rest of the World

Standard Post Letters & Parcels

December 7, 2017

Registered Post

December 7, 2017

Express Post

December 18, 2017

Now, you’ve no excuse not to have those cash and carry boxes of Barry’s tea sent to your family in far away places just in time for Christmas Day.