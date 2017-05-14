Here are the funniest tweets from Eurovision night

We don’t tend to take the Eurovision Song Contest terribly seriously here in the UK, thanks to our minimal chances of winning most years.

However, the annual event provides plenty of fuel for a sense of humour.

Graham Norton
Graham Norton brought his sense of humour to the commentary (BBC)

Following the competition’s twists and turns via social media was every bit as entertaining as the actual TV coverage – here’s a round-up of our favourite posts.

Lucie Jones kept a sense of humour during voting.

Her apparent anti-Brexit anthem was a popular joke.

Azerbaijan’s act involved a chalkboard that for some was reminiscent of Vanessa Feltz’s infamous Celebrity Big Brother appearance.

Ricky Gervais wondered if he was watching his David Brent doppelganger when Hungary took to the stage.

Even the official BBC Eurovision account acknowledged how mind-boggling the voting system is.

The subtitling efforts provided many viewers with a laugh.

The Eurovision streaker hit a bum note, but this viewer knew where he was from.

In fact, the streaker was a hit with plenty of viewers.

Everyone was a bit confused by the random Australian man being interviewed for his views on the competition.

Everyone’s favourite part is the voting announcers and the Norway-calling team seemed rather familiar.

So long Eurovision, see you in Portugal!
