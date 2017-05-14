Here are the funniest tweets from Eurovision night

We don’t tend to take the Eurovision Song Contest terribly seriously here in the UK, thanks to our minimal chances of winning most years.

However, the annual event provides plenty of fuel for a sense of humour.

Graham Norton brought his sense of humour to the commentary (BBC)

Following the competition’s twists and turns via social media was every bit as entertaining as the actual TV coverage – here’s a round-up of our favourite posts.

Lucie Jones kept a sense of humour during voting.

I WONNNNNN!!! Oh no wait... — Lucie Jones (@luciejones1) May 13, 2017

Her apparent anti-Brexit anthem was a popular joke.

Lucie Jones, Never Give Up On EU. #Eurovision — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) May 13, 2017

Azerbaijan’s act involved a chalkboard that for some was reminiscent of Vanessa Feltz’s infamous Celebrity Big Brother appearance.

Amazing what you can get on eBay. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/vN2aeXu23t — The Guyliner (@theguyliner) May 13, 2017

Ricky Gervais wondered if he was watching his David Brent doppelganger when Hungary took to the stage.

Hungarian Brent sings Lady Gypsy #Eurovision — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 13, 2017

Even the official BBC Eurovision account acknowledged how mind-boggling the voting system is.

Now, Graham is explaining the voting. Remember, if you find the #Eurovision voting confusing, THAT'S BECAUSE IT IS, BABES. #justgowithit — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2017

The subtitling efforts provided many viewers with a laugh.

The Eurovision streaker hit a bum note, but this viewer knew where he was from.

In fact, the streaker was a hit with plenty of viewers.

That man just mooned near a quarter of a billion people...what have you done with your life? #Eurovision — Tom Jacob (@TomJacob5) May 13, 2017

That is why Australia belong in #Eurovision. Mooning - Douze points — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) May 13, 2017

Well that's what you get when you let the Australians into Eurovision #Eurovision — Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) May 13, 2017

Everyone was a bit confused by the random Australian man being interviewed for his views on the competition.

this reminds me of when they accidentally interviewed the taxi driver on BBC #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/clqhk7lPAQ — SAM (@greeneggs_) May 13, 2017

Everyone’s favourite part is the voting announcers and the Norway-calling team seemed rather familiar.

Someone got access to our stock of Jedward embryos. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/VrfRxtnw7l — Mallow News (@MallowNews) May 13, 2017

So long Eurovision, see you in Portugal!