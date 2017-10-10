Here are some of the best reactions to James McClean’s goal last night

They only went and did it!

Our boys in green have made their way to the World Cup play-offs after their 1-0 win over Wales last night.

And the man that made it all happen, James McClean has been since classed as a god.

Here’s what people have been saying on Twitter:

I would say James McClean should be king but I don't think he likes the monarchy. So I'll say he should be God. — Bill Lahart (@BillLahart) October 9, 2017

James McClean is a God. All others are false idols #COYBIG — Wern (@wybryn) October 9, 2017

Mattress Mick has already offered him a free mattress:

Free Mattress for James Mc Clean #COYBIG #irlwal RT — Mattress Mick (@mattressmick) October 9, 2017

And he’s been awarded with the prestigious award of ‘the freedom of Coppers’:

James McClean, you have the freedom of Coppers. 🙌 — Copper Face Jacks (@CopperFaceJacks) October 9, 2017

🎶God save our James McClean

Long live our James McClean

God save McClean 🎶🇮🇪 — Dodge (@seidodge) October 9, 2017

Hey you lot @RTEsport I'd say that James McClean has put Derry on the map... Wouldn't you? pic.twitter.com/RJ18oxiqnO — Dixie_Elliott (@IsMise_Dixie) October 9, 2017

James McClean’s goal is so much better with Titanic music... pic.twitter.com/Hdtef3U7E3 — ‏ㅤㅤً (@Utdology) October 9, 2017

JAMES MCCLEAN TO SEND THE BRITS OUT THE WORLD CUP THIS IS FUTBOL THIS IS BREXIT — Cartlon Cole (@_CarltonCole9) October 9, 2017

Get in!!! Cmon Ireland. Beautiful stuff . Great finish @JamesMcC_14 ! — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 9, 2017