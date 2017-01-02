Here are some dogs surfing because the holidays are tough but you made it through

Back to Discover Home

Everyone loves dogs, and surfing is undoubtedly cool, but the two things are worlds apart. What would happen if you put the two together? Luckily, 2017 has delivered the goods. Feast your eyes on the surfing dogs.

These pooches from the Lucy Pet Foundation were the stars of the Rose Parade, a gigantic celebration held in California on New Year’s Day.

Want to see them in action? Of course you do.

And we’re not alone in our extreme excitement over these talented canines. Just hear how thrilled weather forecaster Al Roker was in the NBC coverage of the event.

And it brought joy into so many people’s lives.

Just remember next time you’re feeling down in the dumps: dogs are pretty sweet surfers, and we have the evidence to prove it.
KEYWORDS: California, Dogs, rose parade, Surfing

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover