Here are some dogs surfing because the holidays are tough but you made it through

Everyone loves dogs, and surfing is undoubtedly cool, but the two things are worlds apart. What would happen if you put the two together? Luckily, 2017 has delivered the goods. Feast your eyes on the surfing dogs.

The surfing dogs float in the #RoseParade is too good for this world pic.twitter.com/odFujmw4En — Aubrey Langley (@aublang11) January 2, 2017

THERE'S A FLOAT WITH SURFING DOGS IN THE ROSE PARADE #RoseParade pic.twitter.com/RNPUGouKGN — Rachel & Jun (@RachelAndJun) January 2, 2017

These pooches from the Lucy Pet Foundation were the stars of the Rose Parade, a gigantic celebration held in California on New Year’s Day.

Dogs enjoying K-9 wave maker on Rose Parade 126' long Lucy Pet float. 148K Lbs/8K gal water! pic.twitter.com/i5UDenJE2i — Heritage Gardeners (@HeritageGardnrs) January 2, 2017

Want to see them in action? Of course you do.

Greatest float ever. Wiener dog surfing while the Ventures play Hawaii Five-0 theme song. #Cowabunga #RoseParade pic.twitter.com/YSzrueYTrX — Wally Action (@WallyAction) January 2, 2017

And we’re not alone in our extreme excitement over these talented canines. Just hear how thrilled weather forecaster Al Roker was in the NBC coverage of the event.

al roker being SUPER EXCITED about these surfing dogs is my favorite part of 2017 so far pic.twitter.com/yngrxewsEX — human bean (@leahgardiner7) January 2, 2017

And it brought joy into so many people’s lives.

Just show the dogs surfing for another hour seriously this is what we need in 2017 to unite us all amen — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 2, 2017

the surfing dogs in the rose parade made my morning — Nicole Umekubo (@coleyy32) January 2, 2017

I hope everyone just got to see the surfing dogs on the Rose Parade bc that was the best

Watching Rose Parade on tv and the surfing dogs as well as the retriever chillin with the sunglasses on just made my day!

Just remember next time you’re feeling down in the dumps: dogs are pretty sweet surfers, and we have the evidence to prove it.