Heavy snow has turned Kyoto into a proper winter wonderland

For many of us, Japan is already something of a magical place, with pagodas and geishas galore.

Now, heavy snow has kicked things up a notch and these pictures of Kyoto under a blanket of the white stuff are truly mesmerising.

The pagodas look even more majestic than usual.

One of the biggest attractions of Kyoto lies just outside the city: Arashiyama, a district known for its astounding natural beauty and bamboo forests, which look rather fetching underneath the snow.

One of the biggest attractions of Kyoto lies just outside the city: Arashiyama, a district known for its astounding natural beauty and bamboo forests, which look rather fetching underneath the snow.

The snowfall in Kyoto has created an icy tunnel in Arashiyama. The Arashiyama Bamboo Grove is one of Kyoto's most popular sites. The 500 meter long path is most beautiful further past the Tenryuji Temple entrance, where bamboo groves grow further apart from each other, allowing it to become thick and beautiful. In the winter, the bamboo forest is tinted in white snow, creating a mystical and mesmerizing atmosphere.

If you're in Kyoto, #Arashiyama looks stunning when covered with snow 😘 pic.twitter.com/xuRJOobQRY — Donny Kimball (@DistantDystopia) January 16, 2017

There’s no denying it, snow makes everything look a whole lot more special.

Especially as the sun was shining on a snowed-under Kyoto.

Some hardy souls even braved the frosty outdoors to do a spot of meditation.

And it didn’t stop the geishas from going about their daily business.

As if we needed any more reasons to put it on our bucket list?

And it was almost a snow day for students.

The weather forced organisers to put back the start of an entrance exam for national and public universities at some venues – but only by an hour.