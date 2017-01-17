Heavy snow has turned Kyoto into a proper winter wonderland
17/01/2017
For many of us, Japan is already something of a magical place, with pagodas and geishas galore.
Now, heavy snow has kicked things up a notch and these pictures of Kyoto under a blanket of the white stuff are truly mesmerising.
The pagodas look even more majestic than usual.
This is the coldest winter I've ever experienced in #Japan. #Kyoto was so gorgeous under heavy snow. #Kinkakuji pic.twitter.com/LjV4nCxuGM— Meera ミラ (@meeraumi) January 15, 2017
阿弥陀堂の隣の奥の院 こちらも舞台修理以外は修復できてました 寄棟造の檜皮葺 飛燕垂木が少し長いからより凛々しい反りを見られる 冬化粧ので一番の見所はやっぱり隅木先の軒反りがはっきり見えるとこなんですよね 雪の重みは正直 雪のラインも軒反りと同じように綺麗に見せてました 日本社寺建築の醍醐味 この時代に修復後が見れ携わる事は本当に幸せだと実感してます 次の修復はおそらく100年後かもね 今の清水寺は本堂の他にいっぱい魅力のあるところがあるんよね まだなら一度は訪れて見てちょうだい 何回も訪れてるなら再発見してちょうだい #清水寺 #奥の院 #修復 #世界遺産 #京都 #kyoto #丹塗り #極彩色 #綺麗 #檜皮葺 #寄棟造 #社寺 #大工 #surf #surfing #surfinglife #japan #lovers_nippon #lifeisbetterwhenyousurf #ファインダー越しの私の世界 #kiyomizudera #スマホ越しの私の世界 #iphone越しの私の世界 #スマホ写真部 #iphone写真部 #写真好きな人と繋がりたい #写真撮ってる人と繋がりたい
One of the biggest attractions of Kyoto lies just outside the city: Arashiyama, a district known for its astounding natural beauty and bamboo forests, which look rather fetching underneath the snow.
The snowfall in Kyoto has created an icy tunnel in Arashiyama 😮 The Arashiyama Bamboo Grove is one of Kyoto’s most popular sites. The 500 meter long path is most beautiful further past the Tenryuji Temple entrance, where bamboo groves grow further apart from each other, allowing it to become thick and beautiful. In the winter, the bamboo forest is tinted in white snow, creating a mystical and mesmerizing atmosphere. 📸: Feature photo by @wasabitool
If you're in Kyoto, #Arashiyama looks stunning when covered with snow 😘 pic.twitter.com/xuRJOobQRY— Donny Kimball (@DistantDystopia) January 16, 2017
There’s no denying it, snow makes everything look a whole lot more special.
Especially as the sun was shining on a snowed-under Kyoto.
Some hardy souls even braved the frosty outdoors to do a spot of meditation.
And it didn’t stop the geishas from going about their daily business.
As if we needed any more reasons to put it on our bucket list?
And it was almost a snow day for students.
The weather forced organisers to put back the start of an entrance exam for national and public universities at some venues – but only by an hour.
