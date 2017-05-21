Heatwave: It's getting hot in Eire

The good weather is set to make a welcome return this week, with mercury rising up to 23 degrees.

Scattered showers will continue until Monday evening while temperatures rise to highs of 15 and 19 degrees. Moderate southwest winds will arrive to cement that summer feeling.

Tuesday morning will be rather cloudy but there will be a good deal of dry weather. Good drying weather.

Sunny spells will arrive by afternoon as temperatures reach highs of 20 degrees.

Warm and dry conditions are expected from Wednesday to Friday. There will be good sunny periods in most areas.

Temperatures are said to reach up to 23 degrees on Wednesday.