Heart warming video shows young and old have so much to learn from each other

A video which shows a group of elderly people from the community of Kilmeen near Clonakilty returning to school to learn from and teach fourth class pupils of Kilmeen N.S. is guaranteed to make you smile.

The video has been created as part of a special exhibition project called "Traces - Kilmeen Intergenerational Project".

The project, which has been commended by President Michael D. Higgins, saw the "Youngsters" and "Gransters" learn everything from African drumming to Zumba, poetry, textiles, crochet and chess as well as taking trips to the old school where many of the Gransters attended.

The project highlights how when allowed, different generations have so much to learn from each other and how much school life has changed from bygone days.

Enjoy

