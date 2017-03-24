Hear the UK 999 call from a four-year-old that saved his mum's life

A little boy saved his mother’s life with a very sensible call to 999.

Four-year-old Roman, from Kenley, Croydon, used his mum’s mobile to call the emergency services when she was unresponsive. In the audio of the call, he can be heard saying “she’s closing her eyes and she’s not breathing”.

He also tells the police call handler his address, which enables the paramedics to reach his home within 13 minutes and administer first aid to Roman’s mother.

What a heroic little boy.