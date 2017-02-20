Have you heard of ‘Pint Baby’? Watch the Six One News tonight!

Twenty years ago, a young baby made his television debut, in the background of a news clip about a women shortage in Kerry.

Despite the serious nature of the report, one thing that most people paid attention to was the baby who was slurping away on a pint of Guinness.

The clip, from all those years ago, suddenly resurfaced this weekend, much to the delight of the nation and the search for ‘Pint Baby’ began.

Reporter Cian McCormack, who shared the clip over the weekend on Facebook and on Twitter, found the elusive individual and an interview with adult ‘Pint Baby’ will now feature on the RTÉ Six One News this evening.

Make sure you tune in to see it!
KEYWORDS: rte news, pint baby

 

