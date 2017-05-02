Have you got your tea cosy for Alzheimer's Tea Day 2017?

Ireland is the one true home of real tea, yes?

Well, then it should be the one stop shop for great tea cosies too. The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland (ASI) teamed up with TV3 to mark Alzheimer's Tea Day - on Thursday, don't ya know. The day is to highlight the supports and services used and needed by the 55,000 people living with dementia in Ireland today.

The television station will kick off the day with a live broadcast from the Heskin Court Day Care Centre in Dublin from 7am.

This is the largest annual fundraising campaign by ASI, so you can imagine it's set to be quite the event, including guests such as Miss Ireland Niamh Kennedy.

Niamh lost her father, Liam, six years ago after he was diagnosed with early onset familial Alzheimer's disease, aged just 42.

How can you support the cause, we hear you ask?

Well, following TV3's Great Big Tea Cosy Contest, the six best designs were chosen and will be auctioned off during the live broadcast. The six include Mr T (obviously), Mrs Brown, President Michael D Higgins, Belle, Captain Jack Sparrow and Ed Sheeran. Check them out here.

Please support our #TeaDay2017 on Thursday by biding on @MrT tea cosy - "I pity the fool who doesn't" full details https://t.co/MNaBCfFqbi pic.twitter.com/sfRR0FpMsX — AlzheimerSocIrel (@alzheimersocirl) May 2, 2017

You can also look through the ASI's online store and get your favourite tea cosy for a €20 donation.

ASI volunteers will discuss the role they play within the ASI too, so you know exactly what your new tea cosies are supporting.

Ronan Smith from the Irish Dementia Working Group will talk about living with dementia and help ua understand it better.

The Dublin band Scoops will be playing up a storm too.

The ASI say the number of people with dementia in Ireland is expected to more than double over the next 20 years, from 55,000 today to 113,000 in 2036.

Each year over 4,000 people develop dementia. That’s at least 11 people every day and anyone can get dementia - even people in their 30s/40s/50s.

#TeaDay is not to be missed! Has there ever been a better reason to drink tea?