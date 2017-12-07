Hate dating apps? These Twitter users are proving that you can still fall in love randomly

One Twitter user’s question about whether “meet cutes” occur in real life was given a resounding response by other users.

Do meet cutes actually happen in real life? I wonder if theres sb here who bumped into their future wife on the street, spilled coffee over a cute stranger, dated their delivery man 🤔 — jen 🌈 (@bookavid) December 5, 2017

Writer @bookavid said that where she’s from, people don’t really talk to random people in public, and she wanted to know if these stories actually happened to real people.

It's prolly a regional thing but strangers in public/public transport/cafés etc dont talk in my country unless sb introduces u. If u do, you're considered weird. — jen 🌈 (@bookavid) December 5, 2017

Well, if these replies to her tweet are anything to go by, it seems they really do.

I mentioned to a friend that I thought the guy in the cubicle next to her was cute. Two nights later, she woke me up by throwing rocks at my window. He was with her when I opened the door. They made me get dressed and go to a Halloween party. We've been married since 2009. — Tristina Wright (@TristinaWright) December 5, 2017

This person has their grandma to thank for their marriage.

Met my partner b/c grandma forced me to 'socialize' with kids in the park (I'm an introvert). We were 4. 24 years later, we're married. — Krys Roy (@Roy_Writes) December 5, 2017

Want a real life Disney tale? Bethany Robison has one for you.

I met my husband b/c he dropped a bunch of boxes while moving into his college dorm — Bethany Robison (@BethanyRobison) December 5, 2017

HAHAHA (I got married at Disney World, this has been a true story 😳) — Bethany Robison (@BethanyRobison) December 5, 2017

Airports may seem like boring places, but the boredom and heavy suitcases can make for a good romantic proposition.

Airport, 3am. Stranger offered to carry my luggage.

Me: NO THANKS SCARY GIANT

Turns out he was my friend’s brother and now he’s my husband. — One Last Petal (@Belledenne) December 5, 2017

When your friend’s faith in you pays off and you have to pay up.

At a bar full of self-pity, told my BFF no one wld date me. She bet me $20 anyone I asked out wld say yes. I let her pick the guy.



So I walked up to the stranger & said "Do you want to go out w/me?"

He said "I don't know u but I guess".



Married almost 12 years. Together 16. — Mrs. N (@BtwnThesePages) December 6, 2017

Some stories are just plain odd, but at least they ended in love.

I met my future wife because a goat peed on a friend of mine at a party. — Shaun Harris (@TheShaunHarris) December 5, 2017

Don’t worry, he elaborated.

There are rows of fenced-in backyards you have to walk by. One of the houses was having a birthday party and they rented a goat. — Shaun Harris (@TheShaunHarris) December 5, 2017

The goat was terrified and they had built a little stockade of bicycles around it to protect it. The guys who rented were openly admitting it was a mistake and they were trying to keep the poor thing calm. — Shaun Harris (@TheShaunHarris) December 5, 2017

As we were walking past this backyard the goat peed against the fence and because it was a slat fence a good amount splashed through and onto my friend's legs. — Shaun Harris (@TheShaunHarris) December 5, 2017

Love can bloom in unusual places, it seems.