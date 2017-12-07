Hate dating apps? These Twitter users are proving that you can still fall in love randomly
One Twitter user’s question about whether “meet cutes” occur in real life was given a resounding response by other users.
Do meet cutes actually happen in real life? I wonder if theres sb here who bumped into their future wife on the street, spilled coffee over a cute stranger, dated their delivery man 🤔— jen 🌈 (@bookavid) December 5, 2017
Writer @bookavid said that where she’s from, people don’t really talk to random people in public, and she wanted to know if these stories actually happened to real people.
It's prolly a regional thing but strangers in public/public transport/cafés etc dont talk in my country unless sb introduces u. If u do, you're considered weird.— jen 🌈 (@bookavid) December 5, 2017
Well, if these replies to her tweet are anything to go by, it seems they really do.
I mentioned to a friend that I thought the guy in the cubicle next to her was cute. Two nights later, she woke me up by throwing rocks at my window. He was with her when I opened the door. They made me get dressed and go to a Halloween party. We've been married since 2009.— Tristina Wright (@TristinaWright) December 5, 2017
This person has their grandma to thank for their marriage.
Met my partner b/c grandma forced me to 'socialize' with kids in the park (I'm an introvert). We were 4. 24 years later, we're married.— Krys Roy (@Roy_Writes) December 5, 2017
Want a real life Disney tale? Bethany Robison has one for you.
I met my husband b/c he dropped a bunch of boxes while moving into his college dorm— Bethany Robison (@BethanyRobison) December 5, 2017
HAHAHA (I got married at Disney World, this has been a true story 😳)— Bethany Robison (@BethanyRobison) December 5, 2017
Airports may seem like boring places, but the boredom and heavy suitcases can make for a good romantic proposition.
Airport, 3am. Stranger offered to carry my luggage.— One Last Petal (@Belledenne) December 5, 2017
Me: NO THANKS SCARY GIANT
Turns out he was my friend’s brother and now he’s my husband.
When your friend’s faith in you pays off and you have to pay up.
At a bar full of self-pity, told my BFF no one wld date me. She bet me $20 anyone I asked out wld say yes. I let her pick the guy.— Mrs. N (@BtwnThesePages) December 6, 2017
So I walked up to the stranger & said "Do you want to go out w/me?"
He said "I don't know u but I guess".
Married almost 12 years. Together 16.
Some stories are just plain odd, but at least they ended in love.
I met my future wife because a goat peed on a friend of mine at a party.— Shaun Harris (@TheShaunHarris) December 5, 2017
Don’t worry, he elaborated.
There are rows of fenced-in backyards you have to walk by. One of the houses was having a birthday party and they rented a goat.— Shaun Harris (@TheShaunHarris) December 5, 2017
The goat was terrified and they had built a little stockade of bicycles around it to protect it. The guys who rented were openly admitting it was a mistake and they were trying to keep the poor thing calm.— Shaun Harris (@TheShaunHarris) December 5, 2017
As we were walking past this backyard the goat peed against the fence and because it was a slat fence a good amount splashed through and onto my friend's legs.— Shaun Harris (@TheShaunHarris) December 5, 2017
Love can bloom in unusual places, it seems.
