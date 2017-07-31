Harry Styles, this adorable seal pup, was rescued by RSPCA welfare officers

Harry Styles, move aside: there’s a new namesake in town and he’s ready to overtake your reputation for boyish good looks.

One Direction fans may wish to take note of one tiny detail – this particular Harry is, in fact, a seal.

Harry was found underweight and struggle to breath (RSPCA)

The adorable pup was recently rescued by RSPCA welfare officers, after being spotted stranded on rocks at West Kirby Marine Park in Wirral in the UK.

Inspector Naomi Norris rushed to attend the poorly Harry on Thursday, July 27, who was being kept an eye on by local well-wishers.

She said: “We were able to get him to our specialist wildlife centre at RSPCA Stapeley Grange, in Cheshire, where he’s been receiving expert treatment.

Harry being nursed back to health by animal welfare officers (RSPCA)

“He’s underweight and is struggling to breathe properly so staff will be investigating the cause of that. They are currently tube feeding him around the clock to get him back up to a healthy weight.

“Once he is well enough he’ll be moved to another RSPCA wildlife centre in Norfolk where staff have the expertise and facilities to help him with his long-term rehabilitation.”

Inspector Norris said that Harry is now on the mend, but warned the public that it’s always safer to alert officers and not approach seals which they believe are in distress.

One Direction heartthrob, Harry Styles – the human (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She said: “Too many seal pups are taken into captivity because people mistakenly think they have been abandoned. However, some pups can become separated from their mothers by storms or other problems, and will need help.

“Other pups may not be feeding properly for some reason. If the individual looks fit and healthy, and shows no signs of distress, please don’t touch them. An underweight pup will look thin and sleek with a visible neck whereas healthy pups will look big and fat, with no visible neck.”