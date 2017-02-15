Harry Potter yoga is about to become a reality and we couldn't be more excited

A yoga studio is raising money for charity by offering yoga sessions with a Harry Potter twist.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in wizarding world costumes and will be sorted into a Hogwarts house at the beginning of the session, being held in Toronto, Canada.

The magic doesn’t end there. Next, they will pick up their wand before setting down their mat in a space filled with book-inspired decor. The class will feature poses such as the ‘Downward Dumbledore’ (muggles call it Downward Dog), ‘Wizard 1 and 2′ (Warrior 1 and 2) and the ‘Womping Willow’ (Tree Pose).

Tara and Alaina from Pop Up Asana, who organised the session, told us: “As Potterheads ourselves, we took a look at our own group of friends, and the success of other Harry Potter themed events in Toronto, to come up with a theme that appeals to so many Torontonians and Canadians alike.

“By weaving our passion of yoga with the passion so many people have for Harry Potter, we can create a space for people to have fun, be active, express themselves through their yoga practice and be inspired by all things Potter.”

Tickets for the event at the Drake Hotel are pretty reasonable at $9.75 each, and what’s more, all proceeds will go to the Sick Kids Foundation charity.

Like anything Potter related, tickets for the first four sessions sold out in 24 hours, but if you are in Toronto, or considering hopping on a plane to join in the fun, the team is planning more.

This isn’t the first time these yogis have used pop culture to encourage people into the ancient Indian practice. Last year they put together a Drake-inspired yoga session.