Harambe's memory lives on in a gorilla-shaped Cheeto and you can buy it for just £80,000

It appears that Harambe, as well as living on in all of our hearts, has been reincarnated in the form of one Flamin’ Hot Cheeto.

The item in question, which you can buy for just 99,900.00 US dollars (around £80,000) on eBay, does admittedly look a lot like the gorilla who tragically lost his life last year and became an internet sensation.

(eBay)

The eBay description reads:

“I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla.

This item is one of a kind!

It measures up to about 1 1/2 inches in length.”

You’ll have to be quick though! As there’re already 132 bids on the precious item and not long left to go on bidding. The seller also won’t ship to the UK.

Bids out for Harambe.